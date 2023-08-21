Car Split In Two, BMW Driver MedEvac'd After Lebanon County Crash: PSP

The Myerstown driver was in his 2005 BMW 325 going at "a high rate of speed" when he lost control – exiting Weavertown Road north of Pineapple Road in Jackson Township around 10 p.m. on Saturday, state police said.

The BMW spun out and slammed into a tree near the westbound lane – "splitting the car into two pieces," troopers said.

"The rear end traveled northwest into a field and (the) front end continued northbound. The front end subsequently struck a second tree coming to a final rest," as stated in the release.

Both parts of the car were towed by CJ Wagners Towing, state police explained.

The driver was Life Flighted to Hershey Medical Center, according to PSP.

His current condition is unknown.

PSP has shared his name, but out of respect for the victim's privacy Daily Voice is not sharing it at this time.

The Keystone Fire Company, Myerstown EMS, and Myerstown Fire Police also assisted at the scene, according to the PSP release.

