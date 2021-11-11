Two Communities Rally Following Fatal Car Crash Into Central PA Business

Two central Pennsylvania communities are rallying following a fatal car crash.

Amy Marie Krick, 47, of Lebanon, died when her car left Linglestown Road and hit two structures at the corner of North 6th Street on Oct. 31 around 7 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Krick was a teacher for the New Covenant Christian School and Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church, according to her obituary and social media.

She “loved the beach, gardening, music, taking walks with her dog, Daisy, spending time with her family, and teaching,” as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by her parents, brother, husband, three children, a large extended family and friends, according to her obituary.

Her visitation and funeral was held at Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church on Nov. 9, according to her obituary.

Now Krick’s community is rallying to support her family.

Her sister-in-law, Cheryl Frattaroli, launched a GoFundMe to help the Kricks cover their bills, “so that there is some normalcy in their life, til he can (get) back on his feet again!”

The campaign has raised over $2,900 of a $10,000 as of Wednesday night.

This is not the only GoFundMe for people affected by this tragic event, Aynyess George, 28, of Harrisburg also lost her business in this crash and has launched a GoFundMe to help start it back up.

The buildings were condemned following the crash and George now has to literally rebuild brick-by-brick, according to her GoFundMe campaign page.

Her campaign has raised over $5,300 of a $50,000 goal as of Wednesday night.

If you would like to donate to George’s campaign to rebuild you can do so here.

If you would like to support Amy Krick’s family during this difficult time, you can do so here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.