Lebanon Mom Dies After Crashing Through 2 Central PA Buildings

A 47-year-old mom from Lebanon died after crashing into two buildings Sunday morning, authorities said.

Police responding to Linglestown Road and North 6th Street found Amy Krick's vehicle had left the roadway and hit two structures around 7 a.m., Susquehanna police said.

Krick's vehicle appeared to have struck one side of Salon 160 then went through the other side and into a brick house, PennLive reports.

Krick was the sole occupant of the vehicle, and was pronounced dead, police said.

The Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team was requested to the scene and have begun an investigation into the matter. Also assisting at the scene was Rescue Fire Company 37.

The investigation is currently ongoing and any witnesses to the crash are asked to call into the Dauphin County Dispatch center at 717-558-6900.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.