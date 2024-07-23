Miguel Angel Cruz-Rivera Jr., 48 of Lancaster, was taken into custody when PSP troopers discovered him on the barracks lawn just before 6 p.m. on June 24, 2024, Trooper Kalinich explained in the release.

While in custody he was found in possession of drugs and once his identity was revealed they learned he was wanted on a warrant in Lancaster for two counts of Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats With the Intent To Terrorize Another, according to the police and court documents.

Rivera has been held in the Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 as set by Magisterial District Judge Miles K. Bixler at 9 a.m. on July 1, as detailed in his latest court docket.

His preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for July 25. His preliminary arraignment for the drug charges relating to the incident on the PSP lawn is set for Aug. 5, according to that docket.

Rivera is a convicted felon for Aggravated Harassment By Prisoner in 2016, previous dockets show.

