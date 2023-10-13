Video Shows Deadly Crash Caused By Ephrata Woman Running Stop Sign, DA Says

Kendra Sakoian, 32 of the 1200 block of Lincoln Heights Avenue was driving a black Chrysler 300 when she was involved in a crash with two other vehicles— causing injuries that led to 49-year-old Michael Diem's death, the DA alleged in the release on Oct. 13.

The crash happened at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 2, authorities detailed.

While at the intersection of North Railroad Avenue traveling west on Gristmill Road, Sakoian "traveled through the stop sign at approximately 7 miles per hour and accelerated to approximately 14 miles per hour when entering the intersection," The DA said citing data obtained from her vehicle's Event Data Recorder.

"Video obtained from the box truck showed Sakoian failing to stop at a stop sign as she approached," the DA said citing the dash cam video from the Peterbilt box truck involved in the three-vehicle crash.

"As Sakoian proceeded into the intersection she struck the victim’s pickup truck, causing it to turn clockwise into the southbound lane of Railroad Avenue. The box truck then collided with the driver’s door area of the pickup truck," as stated in the release.

The black Chevrolet pickup, driven by Diem, turned clockwise into the southbound lane of Railroad Avenue before being struck by the box truck on the driver's side, according to the release.

"All vehicles involved were inspected and found to have no mechanical or structural defects that would have contributed to the collision," the DA said.

Six days after the crash, Diem died from his injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the Lancaster County Coroner's Office.

Diem is survived by his wife, Rebekah Huffman Diem; their 15-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter; parents Clifford P. Diem, Jr. and Teresa Buchanan Diem; brothers Clifford Diem III (Kim), Steve Diem (Tina), Travis Diem (Kirsten) and their children and grandchildren, according to his obituary.

He graduated from Garden Spot High School, was a self-employed general contractor, a proud member of the National Rifle Association, a founding member of the Diem Family Hunting Club, and an organ donor, as detailed in his obituary. His funeral was on Feb. 14.

Sakoian was charged with felony homicide by vehicle, misdemeanor involuntary manslaughter, and summary duties at a stop sign, in August, according to her court docket.

Her formal arraignment is set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 27, her latest docket shows.

