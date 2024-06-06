Partly Cloudy 83°

Jesus Torres Charged Following Undercover Drug Bust

A Quarryville man has been charged following an undercover drug bust, the police announced on Thursday afternoon. 

Jesus Torres and the items seized by police during the warranted search of his home in Quarryville.  

 Photo Credit: Quarryville Borough PD
Jillian Pikora
Jesus Samuel Torres Jr., 20 of the 100 block of East State Street, was arrested following a warranted search of his apartment at 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to a release by the Quaryville police. 

 Leading up to the search the department says it "conducted undercover narcotic purchases as well as surveillance of the suspect's apartment."

The search "yielded 3.5 grams of 'Crack' Cocaine, approximately 2 pounds of Marijuana, digital scales, packaging material, narcotics prepackaged for sale as well as other items used in the drug trade," as stated in the release. 

He has been charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Distribute as well as two misdemeanors for Possession of Narcotics and Paraphernalia, according to the police and confirmed by court documents. 

Torres has been held in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $100,000 in bail as set by Magisterial District Justice William R. Mankin during his preliminary arraignment at 11:45 a.m., the same day he was arrested. 

A preliminary hearing has also been scheduled before Judge Mankin for 1:30 p.m. on June 17. 

