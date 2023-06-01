Twice Convicted Ephrata Sex Offender Caught With Child Porn On Twitch, Police Say

Brandon Scott Dasilva, 29, of Ephrata was detected with child pornography on an email account traced to Twitch— a popular live-streaming site typically used for gaming, police announced on June 1, 2023.

Ephrata Borough police linked the Twitch account to the email used by Dasilva after receiving a tip about the email account from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in 2022.

"Ephrata Police Detectives and the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force served a search warrant on Dasilva’s residence in the 800 block of South State Street, Ephrata Borough, on March 1, 2023. Dasilva’s electronics were seized and analyzed. Two images and one video of child pornography were found on Dasilva’s cellphone," as stated in the release.

Dasilva was charged on May 30, 2023, police said and court records confirmed.

He is a sex offender who has been twice registered on the Pennsylvania State Police Megan's Law site. The first time was for his Oct. 2021 conviction for his Dec. 2020 offense of "photographing, videotaping, depicting on (a) computer or filming sexual acts" and the second time was for the same conviction date but of a separate offense of "sexual abuse of children" in Feb. 2021, according to the PSP Megan's Law site.

Dasilva failed to register his Twitch account and his email address with the Pennsylvania State Police as a condition of these prior convictions, which is a probation violation so he has been changed for failing to comply, Ephrata police explained in the release.

He was also charged with possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility, the police said and court records confirmed.

He has been released from the Lancaster County Prison after being after posting $25,000 of unsecured bail, on May 31, according to his latest court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell at 2 p.m. on June 28, 2023, as detailed din his docket.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.