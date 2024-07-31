PSP Corporal Shot After Crime Spree, According To New Details From Police

After a crime spree over the month of July 2024, the below four suspects were arrested on the following charges, East Hempfield Township police detailed in a release:

Alfredo Maldonado-Gonzalez Jr., 41 of Lancaster, was charged with felony robbery, felony burglary, felony theft by unlawful taking, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor unlawful restraint, misdemeanor possession of instruments of crime, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking (two counts). He also faces charges for shooting a PSP corporal, as Daily Voice previously reported .

. Timothy Brad Mauldin, 33 of Lancaster, was charged with felony robbery, felony burglary, felony theft by unlawful taking, felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor unlawful restraint, misdemeanor possession of instruments of crime, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking (two counts), and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

Phylicia Janelle Smith, 33 of Lancaster, was charged with felony burglary, felony receiving stolen property, felony carrying a firearm without a license, misdemeanor unauthorized use of motorized vehicle, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor count for receiving stolen property, and numerous summary traffic violations.

Megan Pearl Mauldin, 33 of Lancaster, was charged with misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

The above charges stem from three incidents. The first was a home invasion robbery in the 100 block of Madge Drive on Saturday, July 6, according to the police. Maldonado-Gonzalez and Mauldin allegedly entered the victim's home, struck the man "on the head with a firearm, and then his hands were bound behind his back. The suspects then ransacked the residence and removed multiple firearms, jewelry and a gaming system," as stated in the release.

Two days later, the same man's 2005 Volkswagen Jetta was stolen from outside of his home, according to the police. That same Jetta was pulled over by East Hempfield Police Officer John Mulligan on July 15. It appears to have had drugs inside of it based on the charges.

"Throughout the investigation of these incidents, along with the PA State Police, who were investigating other similar incident(s), suspects were identified," the police said.

East Hempfield Police Detective Tyler Clisham filed criminal complaints against the four suspects on Tuesday, July 23.

The following morning Maldonado-Gonzalez was found hiding in a storage unit and opened fire on the state police who were assisting with a warranted search of the unit, as Daily Voice reported citing the PSP release on the incident.

Timothy Mauldin and Maldonado-Gonzalez have been held in the Lancaster County Prison after been denied bail. Megan Mauldin has been held in the prison on $25,000 in bail and Smith has been held on $500,000 in bail. They all have court appearances on these charges scheduled from July 31 through August and into September before several county judges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.