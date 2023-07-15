Porn Star, 'Euphoria' Actress Gets Approval For Rehab Program For Lancaster Theft

Not unlike a plot for the popular HBO teen drama, the 25-year-old actress stole a $45 blouse from Building Character, a downtown Lancaster store that sells “vintage, recycled and handmade goods” according to the store’s website and court documents.

Surveillance footage shows the scene stealer taking a "Mode International tan color puffy blouse" into a dressing room and then leaving without it, but the blouse was no longer in the dressing room on Dec. 26, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., the police explained in the affidavit.

She paid for other items using a credit card, but never presented the blouse, according to the police. The store reported the theft the following day at 11:30 a.m., Officer Parr said in the affidavit.

Cherry/Jones later admitted to Parr that she had taken the blouse and gave it to the officer to return, according to court documents.

Building Character staff say they were unaware of the woman's acting career "until after the police were involved and talked to her family," the store said in a statement to the press.

The former Willow Street resident was accepted into the accelerated rehabilitative disposition program while in court on Friday, July 14, 2023.

ARD is a program that allows qualified offenders to put their prosecution hold as they complete the program. Once it is completed they can seek expungement of their record for the related charges.

In addition to ARD, Judge Thomas Sponaugle ordered her to undergo a mental health evaluation and comply with treatment, if required. She must also perform 20 hours of community service and pay a $650 ARD fee and other fines and costs of about $1,450.

The terms of her probation are transfer to Los Angelos County, California, according to the court documents so do expect to find Jones picking up trash on the side of any Pennsylvania highways.

She "has a prior retail conviction from April 25, 2015," Parr states in the affidavit. Four months after her conviction and one week after her 18th birthday, she moved to Miami to star in pornographic films, according to an interview with The Face. The Lampeter-Strasburg High School graduate thought her upbringing was "conservative and boring," Interview Magazine reports.

By 2019, Jones had made more than 200 adult videos with over 125 million views on Pornhub, according to CNN. She switched to OnlyFans content creation during the COVID-19 lockdowns, but retired from the adult film industry when she joined the cast of "Euphoria" in the role of 'Faye,' according to Daily Beast.

Since this most recent incident of theft, some of her fans have begun referring to her as "my shop lifting queen," according to her social media.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.