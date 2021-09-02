Woman Found Dead In New Holland Home Prompts Homicide Investigation

A homicide investigation has been launched after a woman was discovered dead in her New Holland home on Wednesday.

Police were called to a home in the 300 block of East Main Street shortly before 10 a.m. on a report of a welfare check, according to Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the New Holland Borough Police Department.

Officers discovered 65-year-old Nora Sanchez dead inside the home, authorities said.

The results of an autopsy performed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office are pending.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call the New Holland Borough Police Department at 717-354-4647 or submit a tip on CrimeWatch.

