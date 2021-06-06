Truck Hits Utility Pole, Flips Killing 28-Year-Old Driver In Lancaster County Crash

A 28-year-old Adamstown man was killed after he lost control of his truck and crashed in Ephrata early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified driver was negotiating a sharp left turn in his sivler Chevrolet Silverado when he lost control of the truck near the intersection of Route 897 and Sportsman Road in West Cocalico around 1:15 a.m., local police said.

The truck hit a utility pole as it skidded off the roadway and flipped onto its side, killing the sole occupant, police said.

Crews found the driver was unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was shut for several hours while Ephrata Police investigated the scene and rescue and fire personnel from Denver and Schoeneck freed the driver from the wreckage.

