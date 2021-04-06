SEEN HER? Woman With 'JESUS' License Plate Caught Swiping iPhone From Lancaster Cafe Bathroom

A woman touting a gold "JESUS" plate on her minivan was caught swiping an unattended iPhone from a Penn Township cafe bathroom, authorities said.

Surveillance tapes show the woman leaving the bathroom with someone else's phone -- which had accidentally been left in the Molly's Cafe bathroom on Doe Run Road around 4:20 p.m. Monday, Northern Lancaster County Regional police said.

Instead of trying to return the phone to its rightful owner, or bringing the phone to cafe management, the woman hopped in a unique Honda minivan and left, police said.

A logo on the side of the van reads: "Laser Ship Enterprise," which was a business that has private citizens packages, but is no longer in business.

The van also has a gold "JESUS" license plate on the front, authorities said.

If you recognize the woman and/or the vehicle pictured please contact Officer Legerlotz with the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965.

