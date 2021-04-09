Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Lancaster Daily Voice
Police & Fire

PHOTOS: NY Truck Hauling 3 Cars Overturns, Hits Utility Pole

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
Hauling trailer crash. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD
One car it was hauling on its side. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD
Trailer on its side. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD
The front of the truck that was pulling the trailer on it's side. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD
The truck, the trailer and all three cars it was hauling rolled over by a PP&L utility pole. Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional PD

A truck from NY that was hauling three cars overturned in Northern Lancaster on Thursday night, authorities said.

Police were called to the  200 block of Auction Road around 9:30 p.m.

The truck had been traveling westbound when it overturned, striking both the guardrail and a PP&L utility pole, according to police.

The crash caused damage to the truck and its trailer as well as all three cars it was hauling -- but luckily the driver, Daniel Tineo of New York, was unharmed.

PP&L was contacted to assess the damaged pole and Penn Township Road Department was contacted to address the damaged guardrail, according to police.

An initial investigation showed that an equipment malfunction was likely the main cause of the accident.

