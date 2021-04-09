PHOTOS: NY Truck Hauling 3 Cars Overturns, Hits Utility Pole

A truck from NY that was hauling three cars overturned in Northern Lancaster on Thursday night, authorities said.

Police were called to the 200 block of Auction Road around 9:30 p.m.

The truck had been traveling westbound when it overturned, striking both the guardrail and a PP&L utility pole, according to police.

The crash caused damage to the truck and its trailer as well as all three cars it was hauling -- but luckily the driver, Daniel Tineo of New York, was unharmed.

PP&L was contacted to assess the damaged pole and Penn Township Road Department was contacted to address the damaged guardrail, according to police.

An initial investigation showed that an equipment malfunction was likely the main cause of the accident.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.