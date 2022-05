A 28-year-old Pennsylvania woman was arrested for using an acquaintance's debit card stored on her phone to order more than $1,500 worth of food for months, authorities said.

Maranda L. Kachel made the orders using the stored card number between January and March 2022, Ephrata police said.

She was charged with access device fraud, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.