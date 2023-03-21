Leola Man With Knife, Gun Chokes 'Several' People In Front Of Children, Police Say

A 22-year-old man "attempted to strangle several individuals" in front of children in Lancaster County on Sunday, March 19, 2023, authorities say.

Luke Bachman of Leola was arrest following an argument turned physical altercation in the Bareville section of West Earl Township, around noon, according to area police.

West Earl Township Police were dispatched to "a weapons in progress call" on Bareview Drive shortly before noon.

They arrived to find "a witness and family members were outside the residence who observed the altercation which had occurred inside the home," the police stated in the release on Monday, March 20.

Bachman, while in "possession of a firearm and had a knife on his person" had an altercation and "was fighting with people inside the residence," as stated in the release.

"During the incident Bachman had attempted to strangle several individuals," the police said citing the witness.

Officer Jeremy Sorensen and Sergeant Dawn Ray placed Bachman under arrest and charged him with strangulation, aggravated assault, terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children, according to the release and confirmed by court records.

He was held in the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $200,000 in bail, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge David L. Ashworth on March 30 at 8:45 a.m., court records show.

