Police & Fire

Lancaster Man Threatens To 'Blow Up' Court In 12 Harrassing Phone Calls, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Ryan W. Bunting
Ryan W. Bunting Photo Credit: Manheim PD

A 40-year-old Lancaster man with a pending court case was arrested after calling court employees 12 times and threatening to "blow the place up," authorities said.

Ryan W. Bunting called was using foul language while speaking to the District Court employees regarding a pending case, Manheim Township Police Department said.

Workers disconnected the call, but Bunting called back more than 12 times and continued harassing workers, police said.

He threatened to “come down there and blow the place up,” which put the employees in fear for their safety, authorities said. 

A criminal complaint was filed and an arrest warrant obtained. 

Bunting was found and arrested on Sept. 2. He was taken before Magisterial District Judge Andrew Lefever, who set bail at $20,000 unsecured. He was released pending his preliminary hearing.

It was not clear what his original court case was for.

