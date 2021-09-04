John Deere Tractor Rear-Ended By Sedan On Highway

A John Deere tractor pulling a manure spreader was rear-ended on Route 322 on Friday, according to Northern Lancaster Regional County Police Department.

The tractor was traveling along the side of the highway in Lancaster County, heading east when a sedan struck it in the rear, say NLCRPD.

The tractor driver was taken to Lancaster General for treatment of multiple injuries, authorities said.

No injuries were reported by the driver of the sedan.

The crash remains under investigation, police said.

Witnesses are encouraged to contact the NLCRPD.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.