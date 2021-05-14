Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Family Displaced By Fire In East Petersburg (Video)

Jillian Pikora
House fire in the 200 block of State Street in East Petersburg, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.
House fire in the 200 block of State Street in East Petersburg, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Makin' The Hit Emergency Media Services , Maddy Rohrer

A fire displaced a family in East Petersburg on Thursday, according to Fire Department Mount Joy.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of State Street in East Petersburg shortly before 5 p.m., according to dispatch.

Crews quickly got the smokey fire under control, vented the home from the attic, according to the fire department.

Three adults and a child are being cared for by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the fire in unknown.

