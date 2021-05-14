Family Displaced By Fire In East Petersburg (Video)

A fire displaced a family in East Petersburg on Thursday, according to Fire Department Mount Joy.

Fire crews were called to the home in the 2000 block of State Street in East Petersburg shortly before 5 p.m., according to dispatch.

Crews quickly got the smokey fire under control, vented the home from the attic, according to the fire department.

Three adults and a child are being cared for by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the fire in unknown.

