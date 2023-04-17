Fake CIA Agent Attempts Bank Robbery In Ephrata, Police Say

A burglar got a fake Central Intelligence Agency badge and attempted to rob Ephrata National Bank, area police announced on Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Sean P. Quick, 55, of Ephrata "initially claimed he was a Department of Defense employee, but eventually admitted he was not a federal agent and was attempting to access a relative’s safety deposit box" on March 20, 2023, at 10:20 a.m., area police stated in the release.

When Ephrata Police were contacted by Ephrata National Bank security personnel said "a male was in the bank, displaying a Central Intelligence Agency badge and attempting to access someone else’s safety deposit box," according to the release.

"Quick was not authorized to carry or display the badge, it was not an authentic badge and a similar badge can be purchased on E-bay," the police said.

He was charged with Impersonating a Public Servant and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell for May 9 at 9 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Quick is apparently not so quick as he was caught for multiple burglaries in Philadelphia back in 2002-3 and served several years in prison after pleaded guilty, court records show.

