Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Police & Fire

2 Burned, 13 Displaced In Apartment Fire In Lancaster County

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
An apartment fire in the 100 block of East Locust Street.
An apartment fire in the 100 block of East Locust Street. Photo Credit: Ephrata police

One firefighter and one resident were burned in an apartment building fire in Lancaster County, according to the Ephrata police department.

Police were called to an attic fire at a three unit apartment building in the 100 block of East Locust Street located in Ephrata Borough on Sunday shortly after 12 p.m.

Seven adults and six children were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Multiple fire departments assisted with extinguishing the fire.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

