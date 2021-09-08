2 Burned, 13 Displaced In Apartment Fire In Lancaster County

One firefighter and one resident were burned in an apartment building fire in Lancaster County, according to the Ephrata police department.

Police were called to an attic fire at a three unit apartment building in the 100 block of East Locust Street located in Ephrata Borough on Sunday shortly after 12 p.m.

Seven adults and six children were displaced and were assisted by the American Red Cross.

Multiple fire departments assisted with extinguishing the fire.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal continues to investigate the cause of the fire.

