Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Cecil
    serves Elkton, North East, Perryville & Rising Sun
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Harford
    serves Aberdeen, Abingdon, Bel Air, Edgewood, Fallston, Havre de Grace, Jarrettsville, Joppatowne, Perryman, Pleasant Hills & Riverside
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Police & Fire

19-Year-Old Girl Found With 14 Baggies Of Fentanyl In Ephrata: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Mikayla C. Eshleman.
Mikayla C. Eshleman. Photo Credit: Ephrata police

A 19-year-old girl was caught with 14 baggies of fentanyl during a traffic stop, police say.

Mikayla C. Eshleman, of Ephrata, was stopped in the 100 block of Akron Road in Ephrata Township at 11:32 a..m. on June 20, area police say.

The officers soon discovered that she had an outstanding Lancaster County bench warrant for failing to appear for a retail theft charge, according to the police release and court documents.

"Eshleman was also found to possess 14 baggies of suspected fentanyl, weighing 4.53 grams," as stated in the release.

Eshleman has been charged with a misdemeanor for possession of a controlled substance and was turned over to the Lancaster County sheriff's department, police say.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell at 11 a.m. on July 18, according to court documents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.