The unnamed suspect was having a warrant for their arrest served by members of the United States Marshals’ Eastern District Violent Crimes Task Force in the 1500 block of South Market Street, Mount Joy Township, Elizabethtown around 2:51 p.m. on Dec. 28, the DA explained in the release.

That's when members of the task force found the suspect and "officers fired at the suspect, the suspect was pronounced dead, and a firearm was found at the scene near the suspect," the DA said.

Details about the shooting have not been released, but Daily Voice did reach out to the DA's office with questions readers had sent us and we've received some responses from the DA's Media Specialist Sean McBryan:

Readers asked if sex offender Shane Kelec, who is wanted on rape charges in Elizabethtown was the fatally shot person. We were told that the DA's office isn't "ID’ing the suspect until next of kin is notified."

Elizabethtown residents told us they thought they heard nine shots, but we were informed that the DA's office "can't confirm how many shots at this time."

Which department was the involved officer(s) who fired the fatal shot from? "The responding officers were members of the US Marshals’ Eastern District Violent Crimes Task Force."

The Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams will review the incident and decide on the police use of force following an investigation.

The Elizabethtown Police, Northwest Regional Police, the US Marshals, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office were all on the scene.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated with responses from Sean McBryan following numerous questions and comments sent to Daily Voice by loyal readers, thank you.

