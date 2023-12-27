Shane Robert Kelec, 38 of the 1700 block of Stone Mill Road, Lancaster is wanted on rape and aggravated assault, among other changes for the terrifying incident that happened in the 900 block of Hedgewyck Lane, Elizabethtown, as detailed in the DA's release.

The rape and brutal beating happened around 8:05 a.m. on Dec. 17, 2023, the DA explained.

A neighbor found the woman he attacked after noticing her garage door was open with the lights on inside, "which was uncommon," as stated in the release. The "severely beaten" woman was found on the floor of the garage with the following injuries: a broken nose, a broken rib, a subdermal hemorrhage/subdural hematoma, a head laceration that required nine stitches, and a skull fracture, according to the DA.

Kelec is thought to have fled from the scene with the victim’s vehicle.

He also owns a blue 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with the PA License Plate JZL8238, according to his Megan's Law PA Sex Offender Registry Profile.

Kelec ended up on the registry in 2021 after being found guilty and serving both prison time and probation for the following in connection with an assault dating back to November 2014:

Felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

Felony corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above.

Misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children - when a parent, a guardian, or other commits the offense.

Felony unlawful contact with a minor - sexual offense.

Prior to the sexual assault of a minor, in 2012, he also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for "disorderly conduct engage in fighting," a previous court docket shows.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators are seeking public assistance in locating this registered sex offender.

Kelec is listed as a 6-foot, 200-pound white male with brown eyes and brown hair, according to state police.

He has the following tattoos as noted on his sex offender profile:

Left arm, various design patterns.

Back, fleur de lis red eye.

Left shoulder, "name of son Maximus."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elizabethtown Borough Detective Matthew Shuey at 717-367-6540 or shueym@etownpolice.org or the US Marshal's Eastern PA Fugitive Task Force at 717-723-4509 (Lancaster location) or its 24-hour tip line at 1-866-492-6833.

