Cordelia Moyse, 60 of Lancaster, Pennsylvania slipped and injured her leg while hiking the Wentworth Trail of Mount Israel in Sandwich New Hampshire on July 1.

"Moyse was unable to stand or walk so her hiking companion called 911 for assistance" around 11:48 a.m., according to the NHFG.

Emergency crews from Sandwich, Center Harbor, Tamworth, and Moultonborough Fire Departments as well as Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded to her hiking companion's call for assistance, NHFG explained.

After crews located the pair, Moyse was stabilized and taken on a stretcher about two miles to the trailhead parking area at Mead Base Camp, arriving at 5:20 p.m., as detailed in the release.

She was then taken by Stewarts Ambulance Service to Lakes Region Hospital in Laconia for evaluation and treatment, according to NHFG.

NHFG reminds the public to hike safely and visit https://hikesafe.com/

Moyse is a Church Historian and Archivist according to her LinkedIn and a visiting scholar of American Studies at Franklin and Marshall College.

She's previously been interviewed by LNP as a friend of the Lancaster Library, where she explained that she originally moved to the area from England. She also said the following:

"My idea of exercise: My trainer would like me to say squats, but my ideal exercise would be hiking to see a waterfall in New Hampshire."

