East Hempfield Motorcyclist ID'd Following Deadly Crash on RT 272: Coroner

A 30-year-old man has been identified as the motorcyclist killed in a single-vehicle crash along State Route 272 on July 3, authorities say.

A deputy Lancaster County coroner was called to the scene of the fatal motorcycle crash at Pennsy Road and Lancaster Pike/272 in Providence Township at 7:42 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release by the office.

Juan Ahorrio Martinez, of East Hempfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for "further examination."

The crash remains under investigation by police.

Additional details about the crash were not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.