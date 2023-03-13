Award-Winning Ephrata Nurse Dies, Husband Seriously Hurt In ATV Crash: Authorities

An award-winning labor and delivery nurse from Ephrata has died and her husband remains in the hospital following an all-terrain vehicle crash in Tell Township, on Saturday, March 11, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police said in a release the following day.

The passenger, and decorated local nurse, 34-year-old Amanda L. Hoffert, was pronounced dead at the scene of the ATV crash at Black Hollow Road just south of Village Hill Road at 6:25 p.m., state police explained in the release.

Her 36-year-old husband, Bret Hoffert, had been driving the 2013 Honda Rancher north when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, pulling to the right side, and hitting a ditch— ejecting both himself and his wife from the vehicle, the police said.

Bret was taken to Pittsburgh Presbyterian Hospital in "serious condition," according to the police, but on a GoFundMe campaign page organized by Kourtney Randsdorp, she says he is now in "critical condition."

A charge of "driving on roadways laned for traffic" against Bret is pending the results of the state police investigation.

The Hofferts have four "beautiful children" and "anyone who knows them...can attest that they have always gone above and beyond for their family, friends, and strangers," Randsdorp wrote on the page to "help support this precious family as they navigate funeral expenses, medical bills, and care for their young children."

In the first 20 hours, the campaign has raised $110,513 of a $125,000 goal from over 1,000 donors with the top donation coming from the Lititz Family Chiropractic with a donation of $3,000.

Their friends, family, and co-workers have already been sharing their loss on social media, posting about Amanda's giving heart as well as her kindness, love, and silliness.

Amanda was a Washington Commanders fan, who recently discovered her love of baking, and was a BSN and RN at Lancaster General in Labor and Delivery, according to her school media. She received a DAISY Foundation award for her work in June 2019, you can read more about her award here.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

