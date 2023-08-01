NY Man Stabs Girlfriend With Kitchen Knife In Ephrata, Police Say

David Hernandez, 36, of Syracuse, grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed his former girlfriend at a home on the 500 block of North State Street in Ephrata just after noon on Monday, area police detailed.

The police investigation revealed the couple got into an argument prior to the stabbing.

He claimed he came to the home to "retrieve belongings from his former girlfriend," as stated in the police release

The woman was given aid at the scene before being taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

Hernandez was arrested on two felony aggravated assault charges and one misdemeanor for terroristic threats, the police said and court records confirmed. He was remained to the Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $250,000 in bail.

His preliminary hearing has been set before The Honorable David L. Ashworth at 8:45 a.m. on Aug 3, according to his court docket.

