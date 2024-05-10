Isaiah Ramon Cabrera, 23 of West Filbert Street in Lancaster, first came to the local police's attention in the late-2010s for a series of drug dealing related offences — which landed him 18 convictions and up to 23 months in prison, court records show.

Following his release, he was involved in a "shots fired" incident where he allegedly fired two 9mm bullets at a man in the 100 block Tanglewood Lane in Manheim Township on Aug. 4, 2023 – but missed the man, only striking a vehicle, according to a previous police release. Due to his felony drug convictions, Cabrera is prohibited from owning a firearm and was arrested on related charges. He was placed at the scene by both witnesses and surveillance video.

He landed himself in even more hot water by dropping his iPhone at the crime scene, not only did it place at the scene of the shooting, but a police search through the contents later unearthed "many videos, images, Snapchat communications, and a Facetime video, all involving [a 15-year-old girl] with indecent contact," the police stated in the release.

That's when Cabrera stopped hiding his so-called relationship with the child, as the police explained:

"Upon his arrest for the shooting incident, he began communicating with the minor victim using the jail call system. The victim entered their name, address, and phone number into the system. The calls were of a relationship nature, and aspects of love, marriage, and children were discussed. The victim confirmed they had an online/phone relationship with Cabrera and that images were sent to him that included nudity."

The conversations allegedly noted that the girl was under 18-years-old. But what was truly shocking is when the police searched the phone they discovered "Cabrera also disseminated videos of the victim, involving indecent contact, to another adult from his device," the police said.

Both the girl and her family were interviewed and "an inappropriate relationship between Cabrera and the minor victim was identified," the police stated in the release. The police believe a he "attempted to corrupt the [girl's] moral values by having [her] create nude images of [herself]."

On April 26 Cabrera was charged with the following:

Felony Photograph, Film, Depiction on Computer of a Sex Act.

Felony Dissemination of Photography of Film of Child Sex Acts.

Felony Child Pornography (four counts).

Felony Contact or Communication with a Minor-Sexual Abuse.

Felony Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above.

Felony Criminal Use Of Communication Facility.

Felony Criminal Solicitation - Photograph, Film, Depiction on Computer Sex Act - Knowingly Depicts on Computer, Photo, etc.

Felony Criminal Solicitation - Dissemination of Photography or Film of Child Sex Acts.

Cabrera's preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Courtney Monson at 9:30 a.m. on April 29, court records show. He has been held in the Lancaster County Prison on $100,000 bail. He does not have an attorney listed for either case.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Judge Monson at 11:30 a.m. on May 22, according to his latest court docket.

