Lancaster
Two Tractor-Trailers Collide On Rt 30 Closing Part Of The Highway In Lancaster County For Hours

Jillian Pikora
The scene of the double tractor-trailer crash on Route 30.
The scene of the double tractor-trailer crash on Route 30. Photo Credit: PennDOT

Two tractor-trailers crashed on Route 30 on Wednesday, Oct. 19, authorities said. 

The crash happened between Exit PA 23 West-Walnut Street and Exit PA 23 East-New Holland Pike in East Lampeter Township around 3:26 p.m., according to emergency dispatchers and PennDOT. 

All lanes were closed and traffic was diverted to the Walnut Street exit while crews remained on the scene. 

It is unclear if anyone was hurt in the crash. 

The roadway reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

