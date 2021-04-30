Remembering John Huynh, Pennsylvania Man Stabbed To Death For Not Wearing Face Mask

John Huynh, a Pennsylvania native, was stabbed in the heart after he stopped to talk to a neighbor near his Seattle-suburb home on Sunday, according to police in Washington.

Huynh, 29, formerly of Ephrata, was stabbed to death by his neighbor, Ian Patrick Williams, 25 of Bothell -- over wearing a face mask -- according to charging documents filed in King County Superior Court.

Huynh was with his wife at the time of the stabbing, they were married Nov. 27, according their wedding website.

Hunyh’s wife, Rumeet Waraich, 26 of Washington said on Friday “thank you for all your donations” referring to the two GoFundMe campaigns created in his memory. She has not released any further statements.

There are two campaigns, one for the West and East coasts, both have goals of $15,000.

The west coast GoFundMe campaign’s has raised more than $74,000 as of Friday for Huynh’s widow to pay for funeral expenses, which include transporting the body to Pennsylvania, where Huynh was born.

The east coast GoFundMe campaign was started by his cousin Kin Tran who lives in Ephrata, and had raised more than $17,000 as of Friday.

“John was the kind of guy who could always make a new friend anywhere he went," Tran wrote.

"His goofy sense of humor and contagious smile were guaranteed to light up the room. He had a very generous spirit and was someone you could always count on in an emergency."

Huynh graduated from Ephrata High School in Lancaster County in 2010 and went on to attend Washington State University, according to LNP.

The school released a reading in part, "Our hearts are with John Huynh’s family and loved ones, and it is heartbreaking to see the devastation that his loss has created for his wide circle of friends"

The school also acknowledged that the man charged with the stabbing was a current student of the school.

A vigil was original scheduled for Friday, but it has since been cancelled out of respect for the family according to KIRO 7.

A funeral will be held in Pennsylvania, according to the GoFundMe campaigns.

