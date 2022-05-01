Contact Us
PA Pastor Heading To Prison For Child Pornography

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Jody Sambrick
Jody Sambrick Photo Credit: West Lampeter Township police

A central Pennsylvania pastor has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, according to West Lampeter Township police.

Jody Sambrick, 61, of West Lampeter Township, has been sentenced to serve 1 to 2 years in prison plus 8 years probation after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and released charged, according to the release.

Police were first made aware of his activity by a cyber tip received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in 2018.

A search warrant was obtained and was executed at his West Lampeter Township residence and his computers, according to the police. 

Sambrick's computers had numerous images and videos of child pornography which resulted in felony charges against Sambrick, police say.

His guilty plea and sentencing were part of a deal, according to the release.

