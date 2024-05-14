Nereida Rodriguez, of the 300 block of Duncan Avenue Washington, Pennsylvania, was found struck dead in the 3000 block of Lincoln Highway East in Leacock Township, Paradise on May 14, Deputy Chief Coroner Eric Bieber detailed in the release.

A coroner was called to the scene shortly at 1:04 a.m. Rodriguez suffered traumatic injuries from the incident, and she was declared deceased around 1:33 a.m.

Her official cause and manner of death are pending the results of the autopsy.

It is not immediately clear if the driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene and this deadly incident remains under investigation.

Check back here for updates on this developing situation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.