PA Mennonites Vote To Allow Pastors To Marry LGBTQ Members

Pride Month kicked off with the announcement that members of the Mennonite Church USA gathered and voted to make some serious changes to the Church's stance on the LGBTQ community members, according to a release by the Church.

The group voted on the "Resolution for Repentance and Transformation,” among several other changes at an annual conference held in Kansas, Missouri held May 27-30, according to the church's release on June 1.

The resolution "calls the church to repent for harm done to LGBTQ people and calls for broader inclusion of LGBTQ people," church officials say.

That inclusion extends to pastors conducting marriage ceremonies for LGBTQ members, according to the release.

Ken Burkholder, lead pastor and delegate from Souderton Mennonite Church in Pennsylvania made the following statement in part during the open mic discussion:

"We are making a statement [with] biblical theological implications [about] our understanding of marriage [and] God’s vision of marriage, according to biblical witness.”

The resolution passed with a thin majority at 55.7% (267 yes, 212 no, 9 abstentions), the release details.

You can read more about the changes the Mennonite Church USA made here.

