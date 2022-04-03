PA Man On Meth Slams Into Police Vehicles With Child In His Car: Police

A Pennsylvania man on methamphetamines— with a child in his vehicle— slammed into police vehicles while fleeing from them on Thursday night, according to a release by the police.

West Earl township police were made aware of a driver fleeing from Northern Lancaster Regional police on Mar. 3 just after 9 p.m., West Earl Township public information officer Jordan Byrnes says.

The driver, Trevor Lamont McNeil, 31, of Ephrata, was wanted on a warrant issued on Mar. 3 for failure to appear in relation to his 2020 conviction of disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense, according to court records.

McNeil’s vehicle was seen in the area of Newport Road and Oregon Pike by West Earl Township officer Craig Johnson, who attempted a traffic stop as soon as a fellow officer, Josh Mertz came to assist him, PIO Byrnes explains.

At first, McNeil slowed his vehicle down as if the vehicle was pulling over but then tried to speed away, the release shows.

Johnson pulled his patrol vehicle in front of him only to have McNeil backup and turned down a side road— trying to lose officers in a chase, Byrnes says.

McNeil’s vehicle hit Johnson’s vehicle while trying to elude him, he also struck Mertz’s vehicle before the officers were able to box him in, the release explains.

When they went to arrest him police discovered a child a been in the car with him the entire time, according to the release. McNeil also told police he was under the influence of methamphetamines during the incident and was taken for a blood draw at Ephrata Hospital to confirm, Brynes says.

The child was evaluated by EMS and released to a family member, the release states.

He has been charged with the following according to police and court documents:

F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer

M3 Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property (two counts)

F3 Endangering Welfare of Children - Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense

M1 DUI: Controlled Substance - Impaired Ability - 1st

M Intentional Possession of a Controlled Substance by Person Not Registered

F3 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment

S Reckless Driving

S Driving While Operator Privilege Suspended Or Revoked

M2 Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforce

McNeil has been held in the Lancaster County Prison on $150,000 bail, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse at 9 a.m. on Mar. 15, according to his most recent court docket.

