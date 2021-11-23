PA Man Named 'Moist' With DUI Record, Charged In 5 Vehicle Crash, Police Say

A central Pennsylvania man named Moist, who has a history of driving under the influence, has been charged in connection with a five vehicle crash, according to police.

Manheim Township police were called to a multi-vehicle crash along Oregon Pike and Creek Boulevard on Friday just before 1:30 p.m., according to a release by police.

Joshua Isaac Moist, 30, of Newport, Pennsylvania, was arrested for driving with a suspended driver’s license related to prior DUI charges.

Moist has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

M2 Accidents Involving Death or Injury While Not Licensed

Driving While License Suspended/Revoked

S Careless Driving

There is no word on any blood alcohol level test conducted on Moist as part of the investigation into this crash.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge David P. Miller on Dec. 15 at 9:15 a.m.

