Officer Saves Life After Cardiac Event At Ephrata Gym, Police Say

An off-duty police officer saved the life of a person who collapsed due to a cardiac event outside a gym in Ephrata, authorities announced on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department Officer Derek Oleszczuk was working out inside of the gym when he witnessed another patron collapse at Vitality Athletics 350 North Reading Road, according to the release.

Oleszczuk immediately started CPR and "assisted with placement and operation of an AED and administered several shocks," until EMS arrived on scene, as stated in the release.

EMS continued these lifesaving efforts and took the person an area hospital, the police explained.

The victim had reportedly regained breathing and a pulse before they were moved. "Due to the quick actions of Officer Derek Oleszczuk and an involved bystander the victim survived this life-threatening event," the police said.

The police also praised Vitality Athletics "for having an AED unit readily available for emergency use," reminding the public that, "data has proven that the availability of AED devices reduce death from sudden cardiac events and increase the likely survival of such events."

