Mr. Smoke Shop Employee Burned By Robber, Manheim Twp. Police Say

A man asking a light for his cigar burned a clerk at a Mr. Smoke Shop in Manheim Township, police announced on January 10.

Dasim Robertson, 25, is a man experiencing homelessness, according to the police.

Robertson entered Mr. Smoke at 1320 Lititz Pike and purchased a small package of "Black & Tan" cigars, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 10:47 a.m., according to the police release.

He attempted to light the cigar but failed, so he asked the clerk for a light, but as the cigar was re-lit, Robertson pushed the burnt end of the cigar into the man's thumb, burning it, police detail in the release.

He then grabbed $7 that was lying on the counter, the clerk knocked the money from his hand, and Robertson fled.

Robertson was arrested the following day and he was charged with one count of robbery, police say.

Court records were unavailable when Daily Voice inquired.

