Man, 17, Hits Parked Car Sending Woman, 21, To Hospital In Lancaster

A 21-year-old woman is in the hospital after her parked car was rear-ended, according to Ephrata police.

A 17-year-old male hit the parked car with enough force to shove it up the curb and into a nearby driveway in the 700 block of South State Street in Ephrata Borough just before 7 p.m. on Monday, say police.

The woman has been identified as Gabrielle Gangaway, 21, of Ephrata.

She was legally parked along the curb when she was rear-ended.

Gangaway was taken to Lancaster General Hospital, the severity of her injuries is unknown.

The teenager was not injured.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene after being mechanically separated.

The teenager was cited for traffic violations but the details have not been made public since he is a minor.

