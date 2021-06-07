Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Firefighter Injured, 4 Residents Displaced In Lancaster Fire

Jillian Pikora
A house fire in the first block of Pickford Drive in Lancaster Township. Photo Credit: LTFD Greg Leaman
A home on fire in the first block of Pickford Drive in Lancaster Township. Photo Credit: LTFD Greg Leaman
Firefighters at a house fire in the first block of Pickford Drive. Photo Credit: LTFD Greg Leaman
The resident's pets being rescued from the fire. Photo Credit: LTFD Greg Leaman

Two people-- including a firefighter-- were injured in a fire Lancaster on Friday night.

Lancaster Township Fire Department responded to the house fire in the first block of Pickford Drive around 10:30 p.m.

The fire started in the kitchen, spread to the attic and to the neighbor's house, according to officials.

The Red Cross assisted three adults, a child and their pets with food, blankets and shelter.

The estimated cost of the damage has not been made public.

