Ex-Con Who Attacked Clerks At 2 Ephrata Turkey Hills Unmasked By Tattoo: Police

A former convict has been unmasked as the masked armed robber who has allegedly been assaulting Turkey Hill clerks in central Pennsylvania and it is now clear what his mask was really hiding— his highly recognizable tattooed beard.

Colby Quinn Mummaw, 27, of Ephrata, has been charged in connection with the armed robberies of two Turkey Hills in Ephrata, according to a release by area police.

The first robbery happened at the Turkey Hill at 903 South State Street in Ephrata at 10:56 p.m. on June 20, police explain. "He pointed a pistol at the female clerk, and then bound her hands behind her back. He took money from the safe and fled," police say.

The second time the masked man entered the Turkey Hill at 3585 Rothsville Road with a bb or pellet gun that looked like a pistol and he pointed it at the male clerk, and demanded money at 4:23 a.m. on July 21, police detail in the release. The clerk refused, so the man shot clerk and fled, according to the releases.

Dozens of citizen reports and home security videos helped Ephrata police's investigation, which led them to 28 South Maple Street, Ephrata – the residence of Colby Mummaw, and they conducted a warrant search of his home on July 22.

Police found evidence that linked Mummaw to the robberies, including backpacks, masks, CO2 cartridges, a CO2 pistol, and zip ties.

Mummaw has been charged with the following in connection with these incidents:

Robbery (two counts)

Possession of instruments of a crime (two counts)

Unlawful restraint

Simple assault

Mummaw remains incarcerated at Lancaster County Prison on State Parole violations, police say.

He was on parole as part of his sentencing for a robbery on May 10, 2015, court records show.

His preliminary arraignment for these robberies has been scheduled before the Honorable Judge Tony S. Russell at 11:30 a.m. on August 1, according to court documents.

