Ephrata Man Hospitalized After Rescuing Roommate From Fire: Police

A man has been hospitalized after "pulling his roommate from the smoke-charged first-floor apartment," Ephrata police say.

The fire broke out in the fire floor apartment in the 300 Block of West Main Street, Ephrata Borough on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 7:22 p.m., according to a release by the police department the following day,

After crews learned there was possible entrapment, the Ephrata police department, ambulance, Pioneer Fire Company, and local mutual aid fire departments were dispatched.

"The first arriving police officer and firefighter assisted a resident" with the rescue of the roommate, as stated in the release on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The man was taken by Ephrata Ambulance to Lancaster General Health – Penn Medicine. The extent and nature of their injuries was not released nor was the condition of the roommate.

The fire did not spread to other apartments but it did cause an estimated $10,000 in damage to the structure as well as destroying "most of the contents of the first-floor apartment" due to heavy smoke, according to the release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Ephrata police department and the Pennsylvania state police fire marshal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lancaster and receive free news updates.