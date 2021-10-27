Elizabethtown Teenager ID'd As Victim Of Fiery Weekend Crash, Authorities Say

The victim who died in a fiery crash over the weekend— who police said was unrecognizable and unidentifiable— has been identified as a central Pennsylvania teenager, authorities say.

Colby Hall, 17, of Elizabethtown, died in the crash on the 700 block of Amosite Road in West Donegal Township last Friday night, WGAL News 8 reports citing the Lancaster County coroner.

Daily Voice has reached out to coroner for further information but did not immediately hear back.

Hall’s mother posted a comment on Daily Voice's original article shared in a Facebook Group, confirming the victim was in fact her son.

Northwest Regional police were called to the crash in the 700 block of Amosite Road in West Donegal Township, around 11:35 p.m., according to the police statement Daily Voice previously reported.

A police investigation determined the Ford Explorer Hall was driving westbound on Amosite Road and crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, before driving off the road, colliding head-on with a tree— engulfing the car in flames.

Police believe speed was a factor.

Hall's community continues to rally and pray for him and his family as seen in social media posts:

Hall was a high school student who enjoyed sports and played on the Elizabethtown Area High School Boys Lacrosse team, according to his Hudl profile.

Hall is survived by his parents.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

