Fiery Crash In Lancaster Leaves Fatal Victim Unrecognizable, Police Say

One person is dead after fiery crash in Lancaster County on Friday night, according to police.

Northwest Regional police were called to the crash in the 700 block of Amosite Road in West Donegal Township, around 11:35 p.m., according to a statement released by police.

Officers were unable to douse the flames quickly enough to determine if there was someone in the car before it was fully engulfed.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department arrived shortly after and extinguished the vehicle, according to police.

One person was found in the vehicle, but the body was charred to the point where authorities were unable to identify it, according to an updated police statement released on Sunday.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office responded to pronounce the body deceased.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office for comment and has not heard back.

A police investigation determined the vehicle was a Ford Explorer which was driving westbound on Amosite Road and crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, before driving off the road, colliding head-on with a tree.

Police believe speed was a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding the crash should contact lead investigator, Aaron McCoy, at (717)-689-5657 Ext. 181.

