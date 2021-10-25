Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
News

Fiery Crash In Lancaster Leaves Fatal Victim Unrecognizable, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The 700 block of Amosite Road in West Donegal Township
The 700 block of Amosite Road in West Donegal Township Photo Credit: Google Maps

One person is dead after fiery crash in Lancaster County on Friday night, according to police.

Northwest Regional police were called to the crash in the 700 block of Amosite Road in West Donegal Township, around 11:35 p.m., according to a statement released by police.

Officers were unable to douse the flames quickly enough to determine if there was someone in the car before it was fully engulfed.

The Elizabethtown Fire Department arrived shortly after and extinguished the vehicle, according to police.

One person was found in the vehicle, but the body was charred to the point where authorities were unable to identify it, according to an updated police statement released on Sunday.

The Lancaster County Coroner's office responded to pronounce the body deceased.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office for comment and has not heard back.

A police investigation determined the vehicle was a Ford Explorer which was driving westbound on Amosite Road and crossed into the opposing lane of traffic, before driving off the road, colliding head-on with a tree.

Police believe speed was a factor.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding the crash should contact lead investigator, Aaron McCoy, at (717)-689-5657 Ext. 181.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lancaster Daily Voice!

Serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.