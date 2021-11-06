Crews In Lancaster County Battle Massive Barn Fire [Photos]

A barn in Lancaster County has collapsed after a massive fire early Friday morning.

The Manheim Fire Department was called to Kreider Farms in the 400 block of Indian Village Road shortly after 3 a.m.

Upon arrival the firefighters found a 50 foot by 250 foot barn full of hay bales engulfed in flames.

The crews quickly raised the alarm level to call additional crews to the scene. Approximately a dozen crews-- including tankers and fire police from across the county-- responded.

The fire was under control around 5 a.m. according to crews on the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

