Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp


Crews In Lancaster County Battle Massive Barn Fire [Photos]

Jillian Pikora
Barn fire at Kreider Farms. Photo Credit: Spadaccia Photography
A barn in Lancaster County has collapsed after a massive fire early Friday morning.

The Manheim Fire Department was called to Kreider Farms in the 400 block of Indian Village Road shortly after 3 a.m.

Upon arrival the firefighters found a 50 foot by 250 foot barn full of hay bales engulfed in flames.

The crews quickly raised the alarm level to call additional crews to the scene. Approximately a dozen crews-- including tankers and fire police from across the county-- responded.

The fire was under control around 5 a.m. according to crews on the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



