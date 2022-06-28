Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Breaking News: Central PA Woman ID'd Following Deadly Three Vehicle Crash After Crossing Four Lanes: Coroner
Clay Twp. Fire Chief Admits To Sexually Assaulting Teenage Volunteer In Text Message: Police

Jillian Pikora
Clay Township Fire Chief Donald Moyer
Clay Township Fire Chief Donald Moyer Photo Credit: Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department

A central Pennsylvania fire chief allegedly sexually assault a 16-year-old who was volunteering with the fire department, police say.

Clay Township Fire Chief, Donald E. Moyer, 52, of the 500 block of Hopeland Road, Stevens, PA, supposedly touched "the buttocks and back lower torso and pubic region," of the teenaged boy following a training session at the fire station on June, 14, according to the police release.

Moyer had "asked the junior firefighter to join him in a secluded area between parked fire apparatus and used his hand to caress the buttocks of the victim," as stated in the release.

The teen soon received a text message from Moyer acknowledging "the act and inferred acts to be performed 'next time'," police say.

Moyer held the title fire chief with the Durlach – Mount Airy fire department at the time of the incident.

The NLCRPD filed all statutory mandated reporting and a criminal complaint against Moyer after an investigation based on the reported text messages, on Tuesday, June 28. 

He has been charged with two felonies for Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses, Corruption Of Minors, as well as a misdemeanor for Indecent Assault, according to police and confirmed on court documents.

Moyer was released on $25,000 unsecured bail, police say.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell at 9:30 a.m. on July 11, according to his court docket.

