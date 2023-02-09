Chester Co. Man ID'd After Amazon Truck Crash On Lancaster Pike

Authorities say that a Chester County man died at the scene of a crash on Lancaster Pike on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

A deputy coroner arrived on the scene near Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township and pronounced 61-year-old Mark Slobodjian, from Nottingham, dead around 6 p.m., according to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Slobodjian had been driving his Chevrolet Equinox south and the tractor-trailer was heading north when— for an unknown reason, Slobodjian "swerved into the northbound lane causing a head-on collision," at 5:21 p.m., Pennsylvania State Trooper James Grothey states in a release issued the following morning.

Slobodjian was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for examination. His cause of death was determined to be multiple traumatic injuries. The manner of death was accidental, according to a release by the coroner's office.

The Amazon driver was unharmed.

The roadways were closed until 9:45 p.m.

Slobodjian studied at construction and electrician skills at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technologyand also attended Delaware County Community College Campus Life Office, the University of Florida, and went to Interboro High School, according to his social media. He was originally from Lester, PA.

His wife Michelle posted the following on Facebook about her husband's death:

"For those family and close friends who new my husband Mark ,,this would be the fastest way to inform you because I cant take myself to talk,,that Mark passed away in a car accident earlier this evening,,,if I don’t respond to you quickly,,I will ,just give me a moment to get myself together to beable to get words out,,may my husband RIP ,,,I will miss him more then anyone can imagine"

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

