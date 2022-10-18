Bulldozer Rolls Down Hill Crushing Man To Death In Ephrata: Police

Imagine you're trimming trees and you suddenly hear the sounds of metal machinery rolling down a hill, and you're at the bottom.

That's what happened to one man in Ephrata on Monday, Oct. 17 at approximately 2 p.m., authorities say.

The Ephrata police had been called to a report of "a person run over by a bulldozer," the department stated in a release later that night.

Emergency crews found "one man was killed after being struck by the bulldozer," in the 600 block of Mount Airy Road, West Cocalico Township, the police say.

Authorities soon learned that he was one of two men who had been "cutting trees in a nearby ravine when the bulldozer rolled down the hill," the police detail in the release.

The incident is under investigation.

Ephrata police officers were assisted at the scene by the Lancaster County coroner's office, Ephrata ambulance, Schoeneck fire department, and Denver fire department.

