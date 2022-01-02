Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice
Arrest Made In Crash That Killed Beloved Lancaster Pediatrician

Jillian Pikora
Dr. Steven F. Killough.
Dr. Steven F. Killough. Photo Credit: Facebook (Dana Reed)

A man has been arrested in a connection with a hit-and-run in Lancaster that killed a pediatrician last fall, according to a release by police.

Rodolfo Paradas, 51, of Lancaster, was driving a van to work when he struck Dr. Steven F. Killough as he crossed West Chestnut Street at North Prince Street in Oct. 2021, according to an updated release by Lancaster City police.

Paradas didn't have a valid driver's license, police say.

Killough died two weeks after the crash in an area hospital.

Police continue to search for a witness to the crash.

The witness was driving a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee. He was wearing a black vest and carrying a blue umbrella, according to the release by the police.

The man went into the police station lobby but left before an officer was able to speak with him, as stated in the release.

The witness is asked to contact Lt. Mark Radmore at 717-989-3678.

