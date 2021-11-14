Beloved Lancaster Pediatrician Dies Days After Being Struck By Vehicle

A beloved Lancaster pediatrician died of injuries suffered last month when he was struck by a car, his colleagues said.

Steven F. Killough was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 29, and died of traumatic brain injuries suffered in the downtown Lancaster crash on Nov. 12, Lancaster Online originally reported.

His practice remembered him as a "great pediatrician and a loyal friend."

Killough graduated from Brown University and Hahnemann and, after completing his pediatric residency, joined Lancaster Pediatrics in 1989.

"Since then he has cared for and touched the lives of thousands of children. He was a strong advocate for child health and safety, and dedicated himself to many worthy causes including The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Habitat for Humanity and St. James Episcopal Church," his practice said.

"Dr. Killough was a talented musician playing the guitar and ukulele and was always entertaining LPA staff with a song or a poem. Our favorites were the Christmas originals."

He is survived by his wife Nan, daughter Emily, son Andrew, and their families.

Condolences poured in.

"Dr Killough was always the favorite among my three kids (now 26, 28 & 31)," one former patient wrote. "I had broken my ankle 3 days before the birth of my daughter and when he came to the hospital to check on her, he took a look at the crutches and the big cast on my leg and said 'you must have had one hell of a delivery!'"

"We are so heartbroken and sadden by this news," another wrote. "We saw him a few weeks ago when my daughter jammed her thumb during volleyball. He walked in and said, 'So which thumb are we cutting off?' My daughter replied 'My right thumb. Wait, what?'

"I cracked laughing in my chair because that’s Dr. Killough. He is missed. 😭 prayers for his family and all those that he impacted."

Services will be held on Nov. 20 at the Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc., in Lancaster.

