Contact Us
Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lancaster Daily Voice serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Obituaries

Beloved Lancaster Pediatrician Dies Days After Being Struck By Vehicle

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Dr. Steven F. Killough
Dr. Steven F. Killough Photo Credit: Dana Reed Younger Facebook

A beloved Lancaster pediatrician died of injuries suffered last month when he was struck by a car, his colleagues said.

Steven F. Killough was struck by a vehicle on Oct. 29, and died of traumatic brain injuries suffered in the downtown Lancaster crash on Nov. 12, Lancaster Online originally reported.

His practice remembered him as a "great pediatrician and a loyal friend."

Killough graduated from Brown University and Hahnemann and, after completing his pediatric residency, joined Lancaster Pediatrics in 1989. 

"Since then he has cared for and touched the lives of thousands of children. He was a strong advocate for child health and safety, and dedicated himself to many worthy causes including The Lancaster Cleft Palate Clinic, Habitat for Humanity and St. James Episcopal Church," his practice said.

"Dr. Killough was a talented musician playing the guitar and ukulele and was always entertaining LPA staff with a song or a poem. Our favorites were the Christmas originals."

He is survived by his wife Nan, daughter Emily, son Andrew, and their families.

Condolences poured in.

"Dr Killough was always the favorite among my three kids (now 26, 28 & 31)," one former patient wrote. "I had broken my ankle 3 days before the birth of my daughter and when he came to the hospital to check on her, he took a look at the crutches and the big cast on my leg and said 'you must have had one hell of a delivery!'"

"We are so heartbroken and sadden by this news," another wrote. "We saw him a few weeks ago when my daughter jammed her thumb during volleyball. He walked in and said, 'So which thumb are we cutting off?' My daughter replied 'My right thumb. Wait, what?'

"I cracked laughing in my chair because that’s Dr. Killough. He is missed. 😭 prayers for his family and all those that he impacted."

Services will be held on Nov. 20 at the Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc., in Lancaster.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.