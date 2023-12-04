New Holland Comcast User Caught On Kik With Child Porn: Police

Michael Edward Fine used his home internet connection to post child pornography onto the app KIK in October, local police found out from the Internet Crimes Against Children through a Cybertip, as explained in the police release.

Through an investigation, the New Holland police learned that Fine "upload[ed] multiple videos containing child pornography" using his Comcast IP address, as stated in the release.

A search warrant was issued and executed at Fine's home in the 100 block of East Main Street, New Holland on Nov. 28, according to the release.

His cellphone was seized and "numerous videos containing child pornography" were found on it, the police said.

Officer Heather Halstead filed the following charges against 21-year-old Fine, the police detailed and court records confirmed:

Felony child pornography (two counts).

Felony disseminated photo/film of child sex acts.

Felony contact/communication with a minor - sexual abuse.

Felony criminal use of communication facility.

The offense date on his court document is Aug. 11, 2023.

"Fine turned himself in," the police said. He was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Adam J. Witkonis at 8 a.m. on Nov. 30. His bail was set at $100,000 in cash which he has not posted at the time of publication. He has been remanded to the Lancaster County Prison.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan W. Heisse at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.

"To report an incident involving the possession, distribution, receipt, or production of child pornography, file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)'s website at www.cybertipline.com, or call 1-800-843-5678. Your report will be forwarded to a law enforcement agency for investigation and action," the US Department of Justice's website states.

